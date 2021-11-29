UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 62.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 318.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 181,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 23.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of LX stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $810.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

