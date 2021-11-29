UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 546 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Barrett Business Services worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 511,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,119,000 after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $555.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.