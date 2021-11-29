UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

BFS stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

BFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

