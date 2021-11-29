UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

BDTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

BDTX opened at $6.33 on Monday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $229.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

