UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTRS opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.17. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 74,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Eng purchased 47,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $506,225.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 over the last 90 days.

BTRS Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

