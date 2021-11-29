UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at $4,584,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at $953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at $512,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

