UBS Group Begins Coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of CMTG opened at $17.06 on Monday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.