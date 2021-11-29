UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives $88.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

UFPI stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $92.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2,414.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

