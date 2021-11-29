UMA (UMA) Price Hits $13.52 on Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.52 or 0.00023690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $871.14 million and approximately $68.74 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00234836 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00088689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,303,254 coins and its circulating supply is 64,420,602 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

