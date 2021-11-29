UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UNCRY. HSBC upgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. UniCredit has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.