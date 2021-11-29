Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $239.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $247.76. The company has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

