United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.15 on Monday, hitting $203.15. 19,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.52. The company has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

