Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $121.02

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.02 and last traded at $121.27, with a volume of 914982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

