UpBots (UBXT) Hits Market Cap of $11.93 Million

UpBots (CURRENCY:UBXT) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One UpBots coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. UpBots has a market cap of $11.93 million and $539,261.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UpBots has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00235087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00088620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UpBots Coin Profile

UpBots (CRYPTO:UBXT) is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 499,782,001 coins and its circulating supply is 400,215,720 coins. UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . UpBots’ official website is upbots.com . UpBots’ official message board is medium.com/upbotscom

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

Buying and Selling UpBots

