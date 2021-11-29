Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.90

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

The firm has a market cap of $607.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.75.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,637 shares of company stock worth $703,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

