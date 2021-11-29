Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin Sells 1,744 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $68,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Eric Gilpin sold 3,501 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $147,777.21.

On Friday, October 29th, Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $187,125.61.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.44 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $8,493,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Upwork by 468.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 70,393 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

