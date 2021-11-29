US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ ECOL traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,975. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in US Ecology by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in US Ecology by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

