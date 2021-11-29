Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 45.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $83,406.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $120.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.17. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.22%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.