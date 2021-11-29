Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 103.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA opened at $49.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.