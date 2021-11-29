Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

