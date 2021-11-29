Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 11,094 Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Acer Therapeutics were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.20 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $31.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

