Vanguard Group Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) by 193.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ EYEG opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

