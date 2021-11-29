Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $656,000 in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter valued at about $755,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

WFCF opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. Where Food Comes From, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.