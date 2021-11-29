Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New Investment in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPG opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 35.66, a quick ratio of 34.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

