Vanguard Group Inc. Takes Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPRT opened at $2.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

