Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $319.43. 25,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,645. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.92 and a 200 day moving average of $295.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

