Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stake Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $199.16 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.01.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

