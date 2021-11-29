Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, a growth of 1,893.9% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VYMI opened at $64.85 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $71.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

