Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

BSV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,614. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

