Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $181.21 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

