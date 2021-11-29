Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $224.51 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $181.21 and a one year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.80.

