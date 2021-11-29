Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 300,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,097,176 shares.The stock last traded at $425.04 and had previously closed at $422.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

