Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 74,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,959,484 shares.The stock last traded at $105.69 and had previously closed at $104.93.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

