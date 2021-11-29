Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.05.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.