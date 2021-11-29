Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRTV. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $128.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.26. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

