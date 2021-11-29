Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.7% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $382,833,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,979,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.41. 237,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,619,609. The stock has a market cap of $212.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

