Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 6.7%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.73. 74,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,329,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.
About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.