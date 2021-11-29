Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 6.7%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.73. 74,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,329,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,324 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,252,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,527,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 685,164 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 503,828 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

