Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce $48.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.50 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $40.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $219.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.75 million to $256.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

VTNR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. 53,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,702. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.31. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $307.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,767,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 492.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 107,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

