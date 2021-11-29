Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 3,033.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,097,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VRUS opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Verus International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
Verus International Company Profile
