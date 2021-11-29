Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 3,033.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,097,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VRUS opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Verus International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

