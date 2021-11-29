Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab Sells 2,567 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,515. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -137.73 and a beta of 0.68. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,026,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

