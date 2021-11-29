Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce $302.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.20 million and the lowest is $301.74 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $299.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

VIAV traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $15.15. 905,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,516. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $541,123. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,026,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

