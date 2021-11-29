Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

CME Group stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,004. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.95 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,855. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.