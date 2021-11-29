Virtue Poker 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $456,761.00 (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Virtue Poker has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $456,761.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Virtue Poker alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00062858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00073036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00095807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.01 or 0.07524239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,149.11 or 1.00117029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Virtue Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtue Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtue Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtue Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.