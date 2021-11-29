Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

VTY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($19.47) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($14.76) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,343 ($17.55).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,071.50 ($14.00) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,173.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,210.26. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 799.77 ($10.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.