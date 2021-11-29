Vivos (RDGL) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Vivos (OTCMKTS: RDGL) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vivos to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -137.11% Vivos Competitors -561.67% -79.11% -17.35%

This table compares Vivos and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 -$960,000.00 -8.30 Vivos Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.68

Vivos’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vivos. Vivos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Vivos has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos’ competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vivos and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos Competitors 1005 4144 7536 202 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 29.02%. Given Vivos’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivos has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Vivos competitors beat Vivos on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

