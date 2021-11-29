Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,901 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,672 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after acquiring an additional 169,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on VOD shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.94 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.