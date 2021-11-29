Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.