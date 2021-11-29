Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Up 42.6% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $718.71 million and $63.39 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for about $37.83 or 0.00065535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00237110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,997,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

