Vulcan Materials (VMC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) recently:

11/10/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Vulcan Materials was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Vulcan Materials was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $210.00 to $227.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Vulcan Materials is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $214.00 to $219.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $195.00.

10/7/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $182.00 to $198.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $197.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.88. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $210.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,087,691. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

