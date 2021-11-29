W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Lessened by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $489.54 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $501.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

